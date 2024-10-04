VP (LON:VP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

VP (LON:VP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 950 ($12.71) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.79% from the company’s previous close.

LON:VP opened at GBX 580 ($7.76) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 670.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 641.55. The stock has a market cap of £228.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,461.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.29.

In other news, insider Keith Winstanley purchased 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £20,002.51 ($26,755.63). Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

