The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

The InterGroup Price Performance

The InterGroup stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. The InterGroup has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Institutional Trading of The InterGroup

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 15.12% of The InterGroup worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About The InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

