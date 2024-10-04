Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NCLH. Bank of America increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.71. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,426 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $23,479,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,770 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $15,213,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,588,000 after acquiring an additional 377,233 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.