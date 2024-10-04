Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 462.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Mural Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Mural Oncology Price Performance

Shares of MURA stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Mural Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Caroline Loew sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $36,465.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,391 shares in the company, valued at $699,537.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mural Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MURA. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mural Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Mural Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mural Oncology Company Profile

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

