Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

STLA has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.62. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $26,808,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 131,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 98,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 49,977 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Stellantis by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 86,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $106,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

