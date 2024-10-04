iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

iRobot Stock Performance

IRBT stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. iRobot has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $247.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 128.49% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that iRobot will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 474.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iRobot by 1,167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

