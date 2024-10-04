CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Cowen

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $59.00. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 132.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after buying an additional 7,382,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after buying an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after buying an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 402.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,005,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $118,455,000 after buying an additional 1,606,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,209,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

