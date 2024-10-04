Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WMB. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $48.33. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 865,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,512,000 after buying an additional 437,486 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 248,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 207,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.