Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Price Target to GBX 470

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 520 ($6.96) to GBX 470 ($6.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.88% from the company’s previous close.

Wynnstay Group Trading Up 4.9 %

LON WYN opened at GBX 320 ($4.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of £73.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,280.00 and a beta of 0.58. Wynnstay Group has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.61) and a one year high of GBX 440 ($5.89). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 340.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 358.55.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

