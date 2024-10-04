Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Price Target to GBX 470

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 520 ($6.96) to GBX 470 ($6.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.88% from the company’s previous close.
Wynnstay Group Trading Up 4.9 %
LON WYN opened at GBX 320 ($4.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of £73.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,280.00 and a beta of 0.58. Wynnstay Group has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.61) and a one year high of GBX 440 ($5.89). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 340.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 358.55.
About Wynnstay Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wynnstay Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.