iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IRTC. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.88 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $224,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,349.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $51,366.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $773,477.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $224,875.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,349.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,072 shares of company stock valued at $372,748. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after buying an additional 75,811 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 152,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.