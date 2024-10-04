The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 26,379 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,149,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,880,000 after acquiring an additional 742,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in CMS Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,791 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $50.70 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

