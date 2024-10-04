Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 235 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ryder System by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,099,000 after purchasing an additional 890,986 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 756,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,024,000 after buying an additional 170,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,800,000 after buying an additional 109,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 1,915.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 98,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 92,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 42.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ryder System

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

