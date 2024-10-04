Algert Global LLC Raises Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,348,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $18,183,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 36.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,121,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,758 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,467,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 361,294 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GoodRx

In related news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $83,921.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GoodRx

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -688.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.