Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 210 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 81.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 138.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD opened at $229.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.75. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $243.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PODD. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.60.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

