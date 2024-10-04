Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.54 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,355,000 after purchasing an additional 186,849 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,755.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after buying an additional 88,294 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after acquiring an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,462,593,000 after acquiring an additional 77,890 shares during the period. Finally, Maren Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 254,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,152,000 after acquiring an additional 68,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $439.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.75 and a 200-day moving average of $407.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.40.

Get Our Latest Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.