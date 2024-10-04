The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.80 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Antero Resources worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 269.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,395 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,604 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,428,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 7,781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 941,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,288,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AR opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.30 and a beta of 3.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

