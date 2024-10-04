The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 19,221 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,221 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 377.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 771.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,845,000 after buying an additional 161,497 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,694,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.80.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,446 shares of company stock worth $3,984,609. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.73.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

