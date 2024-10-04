The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $11.48 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 103,501 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 114.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 565,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

