Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Allient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNT. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Allient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,914,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allient Price Performance

ALNT stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. Allient Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Allient Announces Dividend

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Allient had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allient Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALNT shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Allient Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

