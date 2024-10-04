Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 112 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,279,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPAY stock opened at $318.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.84. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $321.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.92.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

