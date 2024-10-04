Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,289 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,365,000 after acquiring an additional 481,826 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 264,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,335,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.44.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $144.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.16. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $145.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

