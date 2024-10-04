Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $160.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Baird R W lowered Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 152,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,693,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 152,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,693,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $1,376,037.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,434,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,263 shares of company stock worth $37,043,467. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

