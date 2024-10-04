Algert Global LLC Decreases Holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,704 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $256,874. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. On average, analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

