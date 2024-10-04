Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331,941 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $4,096,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,109,000 after purchasing an additional 870,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Comerica from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $58.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $61.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

