Moonbeam Achieves Market Cap of $144.60 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $144.60 million and $4.05 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00041519 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,139,670,910 coins and its circulating supply is 904,344,928 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

