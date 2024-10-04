Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at B. Riley

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WVE. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho restated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,314.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $154,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

