Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 76.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $957,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

