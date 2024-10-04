Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $334.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $321.00 to $334.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an underweight rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $303.60.

WTW opened at $290.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $203.36 and a 52 week high of $303.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

