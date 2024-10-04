Destra Network (DSYNC) Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Destra Network token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. Destra Network has a total market capitalization of $151.46 million and $799,514.27 worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Destra Network has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Destra Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000061 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00250733 BTC.

Destra Network Token Profile

Destra Network’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork. The official website for Destra Network is www.destra.network.

Destra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 967,462,633.6874889 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.16037804 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $812,249.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Destra Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Destra Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Destra Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Destra Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.