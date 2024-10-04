pufETH Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.24 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. pufETH has a market cap of $357.09 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, pufETH has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,399.00 or 0.03906387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000061 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00250733 BTC.

pufETH Profile

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 522,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 522,241.46497161. The last known price of pufETH is 2,392.24502552 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,354,813.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

