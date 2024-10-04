io.net Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $161.65 Million (IO)

io.net (IO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. io.net has a market capitalization of $161.65 million and $62.00 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. One io.net token can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00002771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, io.net has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

io.net Token Profile

io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official website is io.net.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.69663011 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $64,944,044.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

