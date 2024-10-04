TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WULF. Roth Capital upgraded TeraWulf to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $4.71 on Thursday. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. On average, research analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 26.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 380,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 79,925 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

