WISeKey International’s (WKEY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WISeKey International’s FY2025 earnings at ($7.72) EPS.
WISeKey International Trading Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ WKEY opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. WISeKey International has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.44.
About WISeKey International
