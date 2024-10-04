Venom Price Hits $0.0878 (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Venom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0878 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. Venom has a market capitalization of $161.25 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venom has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000061 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00250733 BTC.

Venom Coin Profile

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,240,070,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,240,017,452.32 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.08938896 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,636,199.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

