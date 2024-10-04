UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on URGN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.15. The firm has a market cap of $290.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 65.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth about $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

