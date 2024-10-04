Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Evercore ISI

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

