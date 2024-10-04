Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ (VRCA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRCA. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a hold rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of VRCA opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.48. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 591.84% and a negative net margin of 625.06%. On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $179,754.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,931 shares in the company, valued at $754,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $179,754.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $229,231.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,854.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

