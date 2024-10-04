Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:LDP opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $21.87.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
