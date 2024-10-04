Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Acumen Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABOS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ABOS opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 17.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.