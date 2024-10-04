TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Upgraded by Barclays to “Strong-Buy”

Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TTE. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

