Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE RLTY opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Get Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.