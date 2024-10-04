Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE RLTY opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $17.77.
About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
