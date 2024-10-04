First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First of Long Island from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $12.74 on Thursday. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $286.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $45.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

In other news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper sold 166,633 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $2,116,239.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

