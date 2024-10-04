Core Scientific’s (CORZ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CORZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Shares of CORZ opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In related news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,686,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,869,720.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

