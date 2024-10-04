Powerfleet’s (AIOT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Powerfleet Stock Performance

Shares of Powerfleet stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Powerfleet has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.60 million, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.77.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Powerfleet had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Powerfleet will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.