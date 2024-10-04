Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $210.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GWRE. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.77.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $182.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,402.62 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $183.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,523,889.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $855,901.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,579.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,308.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 189,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after buying an additional 183,964 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.