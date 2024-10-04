Iris Energy’s (IREN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Iris Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.44.

NASDAQ IREN opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

