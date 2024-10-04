Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $256.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research restated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. New Street Research reiterated a neutral rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

Apple stock opened at $225.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.50. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,619 shares of company stock valued at $101,352,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

