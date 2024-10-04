Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $74.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Insmed from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70. Insmed has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $2,072,208.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,446. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 83.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

