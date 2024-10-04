LayerZero (ZRO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $104.48 Million

LayerZero (ZRO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. LayerZero has a market cap of $443.65 million and approximately $104.48 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LayerZero has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One LayerZero token can now be bought for approximately $4.03 or 0.00006574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LayerZero

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 4.01038016 USD and is down -4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $117,529,514.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

