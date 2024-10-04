EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at Barclays

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.15.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $130.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.05 and its 200-day moving average is $126.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 228.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,217,000. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,349,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

